Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.33. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

