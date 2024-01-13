Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

LECO opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $221.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.