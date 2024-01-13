Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of LW stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

