Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $45.37 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

