Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RNR opened at $205.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.