Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after buying an additional 253,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EME opened at $218.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.