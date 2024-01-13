Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $3.07 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

GDDY stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

