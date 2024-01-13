Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

