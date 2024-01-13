Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

