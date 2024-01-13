Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.71 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,460,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

