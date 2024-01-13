Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.69 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

