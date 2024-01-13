Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.60 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after purchasing an additional 620,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,481,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $1,084,758.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

