Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.18 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.01.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,178 shares of company stock worth $8,660,729. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.