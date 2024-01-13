Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Shares of SAIA opened at $439.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.33 and a 1-year high of $461.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.15.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

