Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 10,200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

OKE stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

