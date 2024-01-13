OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

OABI stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of -0.17. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OmniAb will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OmniAb by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OmniAb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OmniAb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OmniAb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OmniAb by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

