OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

