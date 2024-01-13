Needham & Company LLC Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $120.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.33.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after purchasing an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

