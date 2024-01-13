National Bankshares Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$70.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.46.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$62.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.62. The firm has a market cap of C$21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.86 per share, with a total value of C$169,650.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,800 shares of company stock worth $374,922. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

