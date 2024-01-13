National Bankshares Trims NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$14.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

NVA stock opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.97. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. Analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.8082645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

