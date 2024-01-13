National Bankshares Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRU. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.48.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.1 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.19 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.