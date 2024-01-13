National Bankshares Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.30.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1448942 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

