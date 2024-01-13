National Bankshares Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.41.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.68.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5649895 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

