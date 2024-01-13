National Bankshares Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6492147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Yangarra Resources
In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.