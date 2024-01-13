National Bankshares Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market cap of C$117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6492147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

