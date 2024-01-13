National Bankshares Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.65.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

VET opened at C$15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1187739 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.