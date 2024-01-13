National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.24.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$43.95 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.442236 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

