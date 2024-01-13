National Bankshares Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 1.6 %

SDE opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 80.76% and a net margin of 84.25%. The firm had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3898964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

