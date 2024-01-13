National Bankshares Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$29.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.23.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.91. The stock has a market cap of C$39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

