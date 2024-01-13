National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$87.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$93.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2777314 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,752 shares of company stock worth $23,611,297. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.