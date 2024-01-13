MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 585.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

