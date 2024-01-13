Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Monro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro Trading Down 1.3 %

Monro stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $886.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.