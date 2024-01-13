Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 1,390 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $578.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.10 and a 12-month high of $647.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

