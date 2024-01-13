Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.