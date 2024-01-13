Mizuho Raises Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.