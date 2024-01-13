Mizuho Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $62.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

