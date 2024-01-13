Mizuho Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $23.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.27. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

