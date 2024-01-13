Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,226 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $438.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day moving average of $478.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.