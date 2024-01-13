Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.58% of BOX worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

