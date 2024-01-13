Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Chesapeake Energy worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

CHK stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

