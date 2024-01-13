MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $565.67

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $565.67, but opened at $598.99. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $586.45, with a volume of 649,525 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.92.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,632,184. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in MicroStrategy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

