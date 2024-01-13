MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

