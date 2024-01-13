Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $121.87 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

