MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -114.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

