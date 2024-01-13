Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $191.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $202.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

