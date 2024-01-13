Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

