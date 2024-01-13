Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 77,247 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 619.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,247 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of KB Home worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

