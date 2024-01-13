LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $101.00 Average PT from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.