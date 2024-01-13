Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.23. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 366,888 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $52,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.