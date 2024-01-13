Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $238.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

