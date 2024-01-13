LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Major Shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P Buys 169,257 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 169,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,739,745.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55.

On Monday, January 8th, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70.

LivePerson stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

